Micah Richards gives his opinion on the signing of Gabriel Jesus

Micah Richards has been wowed by the performance of Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal.

The striker moved to the Emirates from Manchester City in this transfer window, and he has been in sensational form.

After a stunning preseason, he failed to score in his first Arsenal competitive match against Crystal Palace.

However, he was on the scoresheet twice and missed out on a hat-trick in his next match against Leicester City last weekend.

His performance was so good, it makes fans wonder why City allowed him to leave the club.

Former Citizen Richards admits he looks a different player from when his home was the Etihad.

‘I watched him at Manchester City, but at Arsenal he seems a different player,’ Richards as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘He seems a lot more confident. He was so unlucky not to get his hat-trick. He’s got everything in his game.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus’ early season form suggests we have signed a top striker, and we expect him to take us to the next level.

The Brazilian is relentless on the press, and his hunger for goals lasts all game long.

Hopefully, he would stay fit and keep scoring the goals for us this season.

