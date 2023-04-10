Micah Richards gives his reaction to Liverpool Arsenal classic

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has spoken about Arsenal’s match against Liverpool yesterday and praised both teams’ quality.

Mikel Arteta’s men came away with a point from a very tough game in which Liverpool peppered their goal for much of the second half.

The Gunners started the game very well and gave Liverpool a hard time in the opening exchanges.

However, before the break, the Reds improved and got a goal back to enter halftime 2-1 behind Arsenal.

Both teams played very well and the game was open, but Liverpool was the better side after the interval as Arsenal looked to preserve their one goal lead.

Overall, it was a very good Premier League match and Richards admits he enjoyed it. He said via the BBC:

“It’s one of the best games I’ve ever seen, I’m not exaggerating.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal’s game against Liverpool was very enjoyable, even for neutrals, as both clubs delivered one of the most entertaining matches we have seen recently.

We deserve credit for leaving Anfield with a point because only a few clubs inside the top six manage to achieve that each season.

It is still one of our toughest away grounds, but this point is precious in the race for the title.