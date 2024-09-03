Micah Richards insists Rice sending off is one of the worst decisions he has ever seen

Declan Rice’s red card against Brighton continues to be a topic of discussion days after the match between the Seagulls and Arsenal.

The midfielder is not a player who often gets cautioned by referees because his game is typically neat, tidy, and precise.

However, he was shown two yellow cards against Brighton and had to leave the pitch.

Rice is now expected to miss Arsenal’s game against Tottenham, which is a significant blow for the Gunners.

The midfielder has been a key figure in their team so far, and Micah Richards believes he did not deserve the yellow card that ultimately led to his sending off.

‘I feel completely different to the way you guys (Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer) feel,’ Richards told The Rest Is Football podcast on Monday.

‘I think that was one of the worst decisions I have ever seen. Letter of the law? First point, (Brighton forward) Joao Pedro kicked the ball away. He kicked the ball away! He didn’t get a yellow card.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone can tell that it was a soft yellow card, but the game is over now, and we must put it behind us and win our first game back from the international break.

Spurs will be tough opponents to face, but we have a solid team and if all our players perform well, we expect them to still win.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…