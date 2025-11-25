Micah Richards names one player who is a victim of Arsenal’s defender’s form

Micah Richards has highlighted the impressive depth within Arsenal’s squad and noted that one player in particular has kept Ben White out of the side. Arsenal now possess more quality and a larger pool of options than at any other point under Mikel Arteta. In recent seasons, their pursuit of trophies has often been undermined by injuries, and those issues have persisted this campaign. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke have each spent periods on the treatment table. Yet this time Arsenal have managed those absences comfortably, and the team appears to be in its strongest condition for some time.

Depth keeps key players out

At the back, the stability of the defensive unit has meant that changes have been minimal. As a result, players such as Myles Lewis Skelly and Ben White have found opportunities limited. These are individuals who would start at many other clubs, but the current strength of the Arsenal squad has made it difficult for them to break into the team. Their lack of minutes reflects the high level of competition that now exists across the pitch. Arsenal’s ability to maintain performance levels despite injuries is a clear indication of how far the squad has developed in terms of depth and reliability. For a club with ambitions of competing across all competitions, this level of internal competition is invaluable.

Richards expressed his admiration for the breadth of talent available to Arteta. Speaking via the Metro, he said, ‘Then you have got the full backs as well. People do not mention Ben White anymore because Timber is so exceptional.’ He continued, ‘You have got [Myles] Lewis Skelly as well. It is just ridiculous. [Riccardo] Calafiori. The squad that Arsenal have assembled is too strong and if they can build with that confidence and get that momentum…’

A squad built for sustained success

Richards’s comments underline the significance of Arsenal’s improvement in squad construction. The combination of established starters and emerging talents provides Arteta with the resources needed to navigate the demands of a long season. If the team maintain confidence and momentum, their depth could prove decisive in their pursuit of major honours.

