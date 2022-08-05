Micah Richards names player Mikel Arteta will rely on this season

Micah Richards has tipped Gabriel Jesus as the player he expects to see a lot from in this campaign.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the leading players in England in the last few seasons and he has just moved to Arsenal from Manchester City.

It came as a shock to some football fans that City agreed to allow him to leave them.

However, he is expected to become the main man at Arsenal, and that should make him one of the biggest stars in the league.

Several players have been tipped to shine in this campaign, but former City man, Richards believes Jesus is the man to watch.

He writes in his Daily Mail Column: “Gabriel Jesus really intrigues me. All through his Manchester City career, I used to look at him and wonder whether he was from the top bracket.

“I would watch him in games and have some doubts but then I would look at the runs he made and the selfless things he did for the team.

“The runs he used to make and the shapes he made with his body allowed City’s system to flourish and he also scored some big goals.

“He always had to put up with people saying he wasn’t as good as Sergio Aguero and he was always frustrated that he wasn’t the main man.

“Now he’s got that chance at Arsenal and his form in pre-season has been unbelievable — something from which he can only take confidence.

“He will certainly be Mikel Arteta’s main man and I want to see how he handles that responsibility.”

Jesus has a point to prove after struggling to come out of the shadows of Sergio Aguero at City.

He would be the focal point of the Arsenal attack and he showed in pre-season that he will thrive with all the expectations that come with that role.

