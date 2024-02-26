Micah Richards names the Arsenal player whose performance has blown him away

Micah Richards has discussed one Arsenal player who has impressed him the most this season and gave reasons.

The Gunners boast some of the finest players in England in their current squad, which is why they are still in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fantastic form for much of 2024, but some players have consistently stood out since the beginning of the campaign.

While fans may have various opinions on the most impressive Arsenal star this term, many will opt for Bukayo Saka.

Richards is in that category after watching the attacker deliver top performances for the Gunners throughout the season.

He is impressed that Saka can consistently perform at such a high level at such a young age.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Richards said:

“Saka has really impressed me the most.

“Because when you are a marked man, you know when you are coming through and people don’t really know your game, you’re a young lad coming through and you’ve got a bit and are scoring goals, but when everyone knows you’re that good and you have two or three men around you but are still able to deliver, I think that’s the most impressive thing to see Saka do it consistently.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We call Saka our star boy for a reason, and it is easy to forget that the Englishman is just 22.

He has so much more development to do, and it is scary to think of how good he would be at the peak of his career.

