Micah Richards names the players who make up the backbone of the Arsenal team

Arsenal’s players have consistently produced strong performances throughout the season, which has played a major role in the club’s impressive campaign across both domestic and European competitions. The Gunners remain in contention for major honours and could still finish the season as Premier League and European champions.

Arsenal have established themselves as one of the strongest teams in world football under Mikel Arteta, with the squad demonstrating quality, balance and resilience in important matches. As the season approaches its conclusion, the coming weeks are expected to define whether Arsenal can complete what has already been an outstanding campaign.

Although the squad has performed collectively at a high level, there are certain players who are viewed as especially important to the structure and success of the team. These individuals form the core of the side and continue to influence Arsenal’s performances in crucial moments.

Arteta Relies On Key Core Players

Arteta has built one of the strongest Arsenal teams supporters have seen in many years, with the manager clearly placing trust in a select group of players during the biggest matches. His team selections have often reflected the importance of maintaining a reliable spine throughout the squad.

The Arsenal manager has consistently relied on players who provide leadership, defensive stability and composure under pressure. Many observers agree with his decisions regarding which individuals are best suited to key fixtures during the season.

According to Mirror Football, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards recently highlighted the players he believes form the backbone of the current Arsenal side.

Speaking about the squad, Richards said: “We talk about the spine of the team, it’s Raya, Gabriel, Saliba and Rice.

“Also Saka. Saka has come back. He hasn’t been quite the same this season but in big moments in games he’s stepped up.”

Saka Praised For Big Match Influence

Richards also pointed to Saka’s growing influence during important fixtures despite the winger not always reaching his highest level consistently this season.

Continuing his assessment, Richards added: “He showed it against Fulham and gets the goal against Atletico. They’re coming into form at the right time and that’s the most important thing.”

Arsenal supporters will hope that the team’s key players can continue delivering strong performances during the closing stages of the campaign. With major trophies still within reach, the form and leadership of the squad’s core figures could ultimately determine whether the club finishes the season with silverware.