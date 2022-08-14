Micah Richards praises “brilliant” Arsenal man against Leicester

Granit Xhaka is gradually gaining a very positive reputation among fans and pundits.
The Swiss midfielder has been an important Arsenal player since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.
He has divided opinion among the club’s fans since he first moved to the Emirates, but Arteta trusts him, and he seems to improve under the guidance of the Spanish boss.
He was one of Arsenal’s best players as they beat Leicester City 4-2 at the Emirates yesterday.
He got a goal, almost scored another and made some great runs forward throughout the match.
Fans and pundits were delighted to see him play so good, and the former Manchester City man, Micah Richards, believes he was brilliant.
He said on Match of the Day on BBC One: “Xhaka was brilliant today as well.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This is the most exciting Arsenal team to watch in years, and all its players deserve credit for how they have performed so far.
It is just two matches in, and we don’t need to get ahead of ourselves, but this Arsenal team is so good that they must win a trophy this season.
Xhaka has started well. Now we hope he can be consistent enough to keep performing this good all season.
The most underated player
Can see some divided views.
Perhaps he’ll get the thanks he deserves.
I think people who don’t improvements on Xhaka are just really blind, the guy has vital since last season
*see*
Its very funny, that Micah Richards is praising Xhaka, i wonder how long it will be that he is blaming him. These pundits like Richards are good at throwing praise one week when it suits a saying the next, that they have never rated said player. Xhaka is doing ok but he is not good enough for Arsenal, if we are ambitious. He is so limited. Lets see where the praise is deeper into the season shall we.
Unless, of course, you have an agenda against the player!!!