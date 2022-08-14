Micah Richards praises “brilliant” Arsenal man against Leicester

Granit Xhaka is gradually gaining a very positive reputation among fans and pundits.

The Swiss midfielder has been an important Arsenal player since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

He has divided opinion among the club’s fans since he first moved to the Emirates, but Arteta trusts him, and he seems to improve under the guidance of the Spanish boss.

He was one of Arsenal’s best players as they beat Leicester City 4-2 at the Emirates yesterday.

He got a goal, almost scored another and made some great runs forward throughout the match.

Fans and pundits were delighted to see him play so good, and the former Manchester City man, Micah Richards, believes he was brilliant.

He said on Match of the Day on BBC One: “Xhaka was brilliant today as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is the most exciting Arsenal team to watch in years, and all its players deserve credit for how they have performed so far.

It is just two matches in, and we don’t need to get ahead of ourselves, but this Arsenal team is so good that they must win a trophy this season.

Xhaka has started well. Now we hope he can be consistent enough to keep performing this good all season.

Watch Mikel Arteta on Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for the Gunners….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…