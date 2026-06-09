Micah Richards raises concern over Saka’s style at the World Cup for England

Bukayo Saka remains a key figure for England and is among several Arsenal players expected to feature prominently for the national team, with expectations high that he will deliver strong performances at the upcoming World Cup. His consistency at club level has strengthened belief that he can play a decisive role on the international stage when required.

Saka’s importance to the squad is clear, and Thomas Tuchel is understood to place significant trust in the Arsenal attacker, with a strong possibility that he will retain his starting position throughout the tournament. His ability to influence matches has made him a reliable option in key moments for his country. He continues to be central to England’s attacking plans.

England tactical considerations for Saka

Saka is recognised for his technical ability on the ball and his preference for retaining possession, taking on defenders and creating openings, rather than immediately releasing passes or crosses into advanced areas. This style has been effective at club level and remains a key part of his identity as a winger. He continues to develop within a demanding international setup.

As reported by The Rest Is Football, Micah Richards said:

“I think at the World Cup, Harry Kane is key, isn’t he? He’s England’s main man, essentially. So you’ve got to work around his strengths or weaknesses.

“He knows he wants to get on the ball. You know he gets frustrated. You know he goes really deep. Just play two wingers. I’m looking at Rashford. He loved to get in behind for Barcelona. Unbelievable running behind.

“Saka can do it, but he likes to get on the ball too much. You can’t have two of them coming towards the ball unless you play someone who is willing to run in behind from a midfield area.”

Micah Richards assessment

Richards highlighted tactical concerns about balance and movement within the England attack setup.

His comments underline ongoing debate about Saka’s role in international football system suitability.

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