Micah Richards recommends a striker that Arsenal can sign now

Arsenal’s lack of a quality striker was painfully evident during their recent FA Cup clash against Manchester United. The Gunners were eliminated from the competition, but the match highlighted their struggles in front of goal. With a clinical striker leading the line, Arsenal might well have secured victory within normal time.

While Kai Havertz has performed admirably as a makeshift centre-forward, his performance against United left much to be desired. The German international struggled to make an impact, reinforcing the need for Arsenal to prioritise signing a reliable striker. Despite several options being available in the market, the January transfer window rarely provides opportunities to sign elite players, meaning Arsenal may have to wait until the summer to address this pressing issue.

In the meantime, football pundit Micah Richards has weighed in on the situation, naming the striker he believes Arsenal should target. Speaking on BBC Live, Richards suggested Victor Osimhen as a potential solution for the Gunners’ attacking woes. He said, “The one I looked at short term is Victor Osimhen. The problems he’s had at Napoli and he’s been allowed to go on loan to Turkey.”

Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football and has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past. Known for his pace, strength, and clinical finishing, the Nigerian forward has consistently impressed at Napoli, where his goal-scoring prowess has made him a standout performer in Serie A. Adding a player of Osimhen’s calibre to Arsenal’s squad would undoubtedly transform their attacking options and significantly enhance their ability to compete at the highest level.

With Arsenal already boasting a strong team, the addition of a world-class striker like Osimhen could make them genuine title contenders. While it remains to be seen whether Napoli would entertain the idea of selling their star player, Arsenal should certainly consider making a move when the transfer window reopens. If the opportunity arises, signing Osimhen would address a glaring issue in the squad and provide the firepower needed to secure silverware.

