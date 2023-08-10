Micah Richards reveals one reason Arsenal may struggle initially

The aspiration of every club in the Premier League is to kick off the season with victories, and Arsenal is no exception.

With the last league title triumph dating back to 2004, the Gunners are keenly motivated to reclaim their championship status and endeavour to secure a triumph by the next summer.

In a bid to fortify their squad, Arsenal has welcomed new additions such as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. These signings have generated heightened optimism among fans, setting the stage for a promising season.

Given their performance in the previous campaign, the consensus among most pundits is that Arsenal is poised to be a formidable title contender once again. However, Micah Richards holds a different perspective, particularly in the initial stages of the season.

Richards said, as quoted by Football365:

“I was close to picking Arsenal to win the title this season, because no team has ever won it four years in a row,” Richards said.

“But, they are without Gabriel Jesus at the start of the season and I think that is just going to kill them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is a key player for us, but we cannot rely on just a few individuals to do well in any season, so the Brazilian will be a huge loss for us, but not the biggest.

Arsenal has quality everywhere in the squad and we expect others to step up and keep the wins coming.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…