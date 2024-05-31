Micah Richards reveals when Arteta cost Arsenal the title

Micah Richards has spoken about Arsenal’s season and reveals, in his opinion, where the Gunners lost the title.

Arsenal were close to winning the Premier League this season and won all their league games in 2024 except two.

That should ideally be enough to secure the league title, but it was not enough to prevent Manchester City from becoming champions again.

One of their crucial losses was against Aston Villa, a match that ultimately proved costly.

Richards believes Mikel Arteta’s selection mistake in that game cost his team the victory.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards said: ‘I just go back to that Villa game, Arsenal v Villa at home.

‘Arteta chose to go with Havertz in the midfield area instead of the false nine which has worked so well for them. Could’ve went with a Jorginho or Partey.

‘Emery, on the day, tactically got it spot on. So, yeah, disappointed.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because we did not win the title, there will be several opinions on how differently we could have done things.

However, we need to focus on developing our team for the next campaign. We are now very close to ending our wait for another title, and we just need to add some new talents to the group that will make us better than we were last term.

