Micah Richards rules out one team in the three-horse title race

Micah Richards asserts that the true Premier League title race is between two teams, dismissing Liverpool’s chances of clinching the title.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City want to be the champions of England at the end of this campaign in one of the tightest races in many a year.

Liverpool is second only on goal difference, as they have the same points as the table-topping Gunners.

City is following both clubs closely and remains the favourite because of their recent history in the competition.

If asked to pick two teams that are the favourites, most people will choose Liverpool and City because both clubs have been the main sides winning the league and fighting for titles most recently.

However, Richards is different, and he believes the team to rule out is Liverpool, he said, as quoted by Football London:

“No, they’re not going to win the league, I think it’s Man City or Arsenal.

“I think Man City will win the league, I think it depends what happens on Sunday, if Arsenal go to the Etihad and win…”

It is okay for Richards to rule out Liverpool, but our players cannot fall for that because the Reds are formidable opponents.

