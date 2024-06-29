Micah Richards says he has been told Arsenal wants Euro 2024 star

Micah Richards recently discussed the exceptional form and future prospects of Riccardo Calafiori, who has been impressing with his performances for Italy at Euro 2024. The young defender has garnered significant attention across Europe following his stellar displays.

Calafiori’s rise to prominence began with a standout season at Bologna, where he played a key role in their qualification for the Champions League. His performances at the Euros have further elevated his profile, attracting interest from several top clubs.

Initially, Juventus was seen as the frontrunner to secure Calafiori’s signature, but his impressive form at the tournament has opened up the competition. Arsenal and several Premier League clubs have also expressed keen interest in signing him.

Richards, acknowledging Calafiori’s talent and impact, has confirmed that he is aware of Arsenal’s interest in the defender. This suggests that the Gunners are closely monitoring Calafiori as a potential addition to their squad, impressed by his performances both domestically and on the international stage.

‘Calafiori has been amazing,’ Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast.

‘He’s the one everyone’s talking about. All the big clubs are linked with him.

‘He plays his football for Bologna, and I’ve heard Arsenal and Man City are interested.

‘He’s really good on the ball, can score goals, can defend. And when we’ve been doing the games, I’ve been concentrating on [Alessandro] Bastoni, but Calafiori has been equally impressive.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori has been brilliant since 2023 and will move to a bigger club after his performance at Euro 2024.

However, the defender has many suitors and would pick a team where he is guaranteed game time.

At Arsenal, he would have to fight with so many top defenders for game time, which could see him not join us.

