Micah Richards says psychology will play a major role in the title race

Micah Richards has likened the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City to the one previously between City and Manchester United.

At the start of the 2010s, City had become one of the main challengers to United and they had some dramatic title duels.

Richards was on the blue side of the city and they were working hard to stop a dominant United side from continuing its superiority of the English game.

The former defender believes a psychological war was also at play in the minds of the players at both clubs.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘When we were in that title race we were ahead of Man United, they went ahead of us and then we came back. It was that psychological battle going round in your head time and time again.

‘What Man City have that Arsenal don’t have in recent history, they’ve done it, they’ve won four out of five, so they know what level they are and where they can go.

‘I backed Arsenal to challenge for the title just because the ideas, the freshness, the young players coming together, but when the team who have done it, like Man United at the time, it always felt like they had that bit of an edge.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our rivalry with City is interesting and has been a rollercoaster of a ride for fans and players.

As the end draws near, everyone is enjoying the season as much as they can because we might not have this kind of campaign in the league again for a while.

However, one thing for sure is that our players have the mindset to fight until the end.