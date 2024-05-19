Micah Richards tells Arsenal where to improve to win the league

Arsenal has just fallen short in the Premier League title race, but they could go one step further and become champions next season.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form for most of the campaign, and if you ask most neutrals, Mikel Arteta’s side deserved to be champions.

The Gunners are now looking to ensure they remain at the top of the Premier League table and potentially win the championship at the end of next season.

Arsenal has improved every season since Arteta joined the club, and the Gunners’ manager will want his team to take that next step and become champions next term.

They need to make changes to achieve this, and Micah Richards has suggested which positions they must strengthen.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“I think if you are looking at them, how can they improve next season? It’s to get a striker who can score all types of goals, I think that potentially has been a difference this year even when (Erling) Haaland has not been playing at his best he has scored goals.

“City won the League without Haaland but they won the treble with him last season. They have a chance to win a double next season and I think for Arsenal, going forward, having added threat up front could pay dividends.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been making good progress and most of us will agree with Richards that we need a new striker. Hopefully, we will sign one in the summer.