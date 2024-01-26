West Ham striker refuses to write off Arsenal in title race

The Premier League title chase isn’t over yet, according to West Ham striker Michael Antonio.

In his Footballers Football Podcast, The Hammer discussed the title fight and highlighted why Arsenal, like Manchester City, still has the best chance of winning the 2023–24 title

Antonio’s argument that Arsenal is still in the title fight originates from the fact that the Gunners have had a difficult run of results, losing three league games in December and drawing another, resulting in them dropping 10 crucial points.

This bad run led some to believe the Gunners had lost their way and that they would never be able to sustain the title chase unless they did something amazing in the January transfer window.

Arsenal have yet to do anything in this winter transfer window, but their resounding 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace suggests they are still capable of pulling off wins. And Antonio suggests that if they can build on the foundation they established with their emphatic win last weekend, they will have a chance to sustain the title race.

“I wouldn’t say they are out of the title race. I think it’s too early to say that,” he stated. “If they can turn it around with their performances, I think it’s a great opportunity for them. It’s like saying City is out of the title race; you would never say that because every year they have gone on a run.

“Arsenal had a blip over Christmas, but if they can pick back up, this year nobody is running away with it, so I feel like there is always an opportunity. Anything can happen.”

It is excellent for neutrals to believe Arsenal still has a chance of winning the league. But it would be even better if Arteta and his boys proved them correct.

Sam P

