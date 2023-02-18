Michael Bridges gives update on how Arsenal sees Partey’s injury

Sky Sports’ Michael Bridges has delivered an update on the fitness of Thomas Partey ahead of Arsenal’s next game.

The midfielder was replaced in the starting XI for Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City because of a fitness problem.

There is still no guarantee that he will be available to play for the Gunners in their next game against Aston Villa.

Bridges has now revealed the Gunners believe he has suffered a minor problem, but they will assess him before he gets the go-ahead.

He tells Sky Sports:

“It’s a slight back muscle problem and he will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s tie.

“The noises coming out of Arsenal is that it is a minor injury, but they don’t want to make it a major one. He is such a key player here. So he will be assessed.”

Partey is an important member of our squad and we need the midfielder to be fit at all times if we are to have a successful season.

The Ghanaian has fragile fitness and we must manage his minutes well to avoid losing him in the long term.

Jorginho did well, especially in the first half of our game against Manchester City and could be a worthy deputy.

