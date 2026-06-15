Michael Carrick could spoil Arsenal’s plans for Rashford

Marcus Rashford has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent weeks as the Gunners continue their search for a new left-sided attacker. Strengthening in that area of the pitch appears to be one of the club’s priorities as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he performed well and helped the club secure the league title. However, the Catalan side have decided against retaining him under the current terms of their agreement with Manchester United, meaning the England international could once again be on the move this summer.

Arsenal Monitoring Rashford Situation

Arsenal have subsequently been linked with a move for the forward, with several reports suggesting that Rashford could arrive as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli. The prospect of adding an experienced attacker with proven quality has inevitably generated discussion surrounding a potential transfer.

Despite the speculation regarding a move to North London, Rashford could still remain at Old Trafford. As reported by Fichajes, Michael Carrick is prepared to include the attacker in his plans for the forthcoming season if he is unable to secure a transfer away from Manchester United before the end of the window.

Manchester United Door Remains Open

The report also states that the possibility of Rashford returning to Barcelona has not been completely ruled out. Should the Spanish club revisit their interest and agree terms that suit all parties, the player could yet make his way back to Spain.

However, if a move to Barcelona does not materialise, Carrick would reportedly be more than willing to keep Rashford within his squad. That scenario could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit of the player, particularly if United become reluctant to sanction his departure.

Arsenal may also need to reshape their current attacking options before making a serious approach for Rashford. One or both of Leandro Trossard and Martinelli could have to depart before the Gunners are in a position to progress their interest.

With several factors still unresolved, time could be running out for Arsenal if they intend to make Rashford part of their squad during the current transfer window.

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