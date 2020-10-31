Michael Essien reckons Arsenal signing would have been useful to Wenger

Michael Essien has hailed Thomas Partey and he claimed that the Gunners have needed a player like the Ghanaian for a long time now.

The former Chelsea man claims that Partey is even a better player than he was in some aspects of the game.

Arsenal landed Partey just before the close of the last transfer window after they had been on his trail for much of the summer.

He joined on deadline day and has started only a few games for the London side.

Partey has shown signs of things to come from him, however, the midfielder has already proven himself when he was playing for Atletico Madrid.

Partey was one of the Spanish side’s key players as they battled the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga.

He is now expected to help Arsenal become a Champions League side again, and Essien backs him to make that much impact.

He also claimed that the midfielder is a kind of player that Arsenal would have made use of during the days of Arsene Wenger.

“I know him, I have seen him play a couple of times and we do talk now and then,” he said to Goal.com.

“If he has any questions, he can always contact me for my thoughts – except when he plays Chelsea.

“But I wish him well and I am looking forward to seeing him do very well for Arsenal. They have made a great signing by bringing my countryman to take on the Premier League.

“He is more of a typical number six than me. He is very good on the ball, wins duels, has good speed, reads the danger well and he is a very complete midfielder.

“When I arrived in England, Arsenal were very tough, with Gilberto Silva and a great midfield, so it was a tough team to play against. But I think the Arsenal I played towards the end of my career could have done with a player like Thomas Partey.

“I think it is a great move for him too, though. Arsenal is a great club. The Premier League is also brilliant, so it will help him to improve his game as well.”