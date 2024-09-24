Michael Oliver was correct to send Trossard off and there is no conspiracy against Arsenal

A referee’s job is to not agree with rules but enforce them. There is zero policy which says their decisions must be based on making a game entertaining for the viewer.

No protocol exists where their judgement should be altered by what happened (or didn’t) earlier in the same match or in another fixture.

Every summer representatives of the 20 Prem clubs meet with the relevant bodies to discuss any tweaks in certain laws for the upcoming season. So, managers and players were aware that officials were going to be stricter on perceived time wasting, such as kicking the ball away to stop a restart. How far the ball is kicked has zero bearing on this being a booking offense. One of your peers getting away with the action doesn’t mean the same will apply to you.

If you’re thinking you read a similar article a few weeks ago you would be correct. I assumed I wouldn’t have to write a piece so identical so soon.

Because whatever you think of Declan Rice’s red card against Brighton, no Gunner should have been kicking the ball away again this season.

You can accuse Michael Oliver of corruption, point how others escaped cards, accuse the whole Prem of having an agenda against us, etc.

The fact remains if Trossard doesn’t kick the ball when the whistle is blown, he doesn’t give the refs a decision to make.

Some of the entitlement from Gooners is astounding. It’s not up to us to like the laws made but to respect them. Some are asking for Trossard to escape a second yellow because they think the rule is nonsense.

Yet the whole rules changed because of the increase in the dark arts. Those in power haven’t decided to have a zero-tolerance policy out of boredom. They got tired of the rules being manipulated. The same players who are now asking for common sense are the same who created the issue by their deceit.

That’s what Roy Keane wanted to hear, some accountability. Yes, Mikel Arteta can still hug Trossard on the touchline, but will he privately be reminding the Belgian his decision-making cost us points?

In public our boss might feel it helps his squad to create an ‘us against the world’ mentality, but it would be worrying if that’s how he truly felt.

His job is to identify the small margins which separate the contenders to winners.

The only points the Gunners have dropped this campaign was when having a man disadvantage. That was due to a weak mentality and lack of composure.

The only way for the Spaniard to fix that is first to recognize the issue.

A section of our fan base have not shown the class Mr Keane asked for making Sunday’s red card at the Etihad more controversial then reality.

They either have mis-reported information such as Man City paying Mr Oliver to teach in Saudi Arabia his motive for helping them. City’s owners are from a different country! Of course, they failed to mention how City felt our first goal should have been disallowed, which in an instance makes conspiracy theories a myth.

All while having a childish lack of accountability.

You would tell a child unwanted behaviour does not become acceptable just because you witnessed someone else get away with it.

So, no Trossard isn’t allowed to kick the ball away just because you have seen others do the same without consequences.

Oh, and let’s be honest that we blatantly time wasted in that second half. I personally loved it as over the years we been too nice.

I have heard comments the last few days such as Mr Oliver shouldn’t be involved in another Arsenal game. Say this out loud and think how silly it sounds.

Someone should be demoted in their job for booking a player because they kicked the ball away when that’s the rule. It would be like getting caught speeding and your defence being that it was only slightly over the limit, and you see others do the same.

It’s such the wrong energy to have. Our focus should be on our pride for what we managed in Manchester. Not complaining.

As Mr Keane asked, ‘show some class sometimes’.

Dan Smith

