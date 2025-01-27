Michael Oliver’s stats against Arsenal make for interesting reading.

Arsenal have been on the receiving end of several controversial refereeing decisions throughout this campaign, and the most frustrating aspect of these calls is that we’ve rarely, if ever, seen similar decisions given since. Take William Saliba’s foul on Joao Pedro, which led to Brighton being awarded a penalty weeks ago—never again this season, and possibly beyond, will you see a penalty given for a clash of heads. Looking further back, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice were harshly sent off for kicking the ball away, and incidents like that have hardly been seen again. While we might have already written those decisions off as isolated and not worth overthinking, the latest controversy involving Myles Lewis-Skelly has arguably been the worst.
The decision to send off Lewis-Skelly has sparked fan outrage unprecedented this season. Even rival fans and pundits have called out the decision for its absurdity. You know the call is bad when figures like Jamie O’Hara publicly criticise it as a mistake.
Looking at the referee who decided on the pitch, Michael Oliver, this isn’t the first time—either this season or in previous ones—that he’s sent off an Arsenal player in questionable circumstances. As some may recall, Oliver was also the official who sent off Leandro Trossard against Manchester City earlier this season in another controversial incident. Astonishingly, this latest dismissal marks the eighth time Oliver has shown an Arsenal player a red card during his 55 matches officiating the club (stat via WhoScored). This tally is significantly higher than any other club he has refereed, with Everton and Tottenham coming next at five each. Surprisingly, Oliver has shown just one red card to Liverpool and none to Manchester City, despite officiating both clubs in 50 or more matches.
Crunching the numbers, Arsenal’s tally works out to approximately one red card every 6.8 games. Now, while I’m not someone who subscribes to the idea of the PGMOL having an agenda against us, those figures are undeniably suspicious. Whether they’re suspicious enough to warrant an investigation is another matter entirely, but at this stage, such a notion wouldn’t seem far-fetched.
I’ll leave it for you Gooners to ponder over, thoughts in the comments.
When viewed in cold hard stats, it doesn’t look very pretty.
The last two given by Oliver were ridiculous to my mind – trossard kicked the ball away basically at the whistle and got a second booking, and MLS got a red for a tactical foul for which the studs were very slightly high, but there was no intent and no real force behind it. Both incidents indicate to me a complete lack of willingness to give players the benefit of the doubt, and neither would have been controversial had he not given the reds.
The rice one, I think made sense. People don’t seem to want to see how he looked across and intentionally prevented the player taking the free kick, and the saliba penalty mentioned in the article (which I think was a different referee?) was pretty straightforward to me – head headbutted the other player, unintentionally, but I don’t see how it’s any different from a normal foul with the feet, except more dangerous if anything. Other player got there first and got clattered. I find it bewildering how anyone disagrees with it, but hey ho.
Anyway, I *am* annoyed by the trossard and MLS red cards and do think Oliver does deserve some sort of reprimand from his superiors.
Regarding the stats, I don’t remember all the previous games or red cards, but from the most recent 3 reds, I’d say one was fine and two were a joke, which is concerning.
I rather an investigation into the fans who are sending him and his family abuse first ?
Why not both at the same time? Even if you do not subscribe to the reality that there is and always has been a bias against Arsenal or for Manchester clubs, when there are hard facts and data such as in this case shouldn’t you have an open mind about it?
That’s a completely separate issue Dan and one that takes the pressure away from Mr Oliver and the PGMOL who backed his decision but now have around 99% of the footballing world disagreeing with them.
My good friend Phil (PAL to those who remember him) sent me an article from the Le Grove website and that is worth reading.
Of course we all condemn this keyboard warrior type of nonsense and I hope the culprits are caught, named, shamed and banned from every ground in the country.
Now, let’s get back to the stats involving Mr Oliver and his one off, never to be seen again, decisions against our club.
Dont think I’m the one who needs to separate the two mate .
There are Arsenal fans who have felt the need to threaten and abuse another human and his family because. … .they disagree with a red card
Like I said , im not the one who needs to separate the two
I hope Arsenal act with class and release a statement
An extremely thorough investigation needs to take place into the abuse he and his family are encountering. A current investigation also needs to take place regarding Oliver himself as well as all other officials from A to Z by impartial authorities. imo, the state of officiating in the PL cannot be simply written off as widespread incompetence of these highly trained professionals.
But you need evidence
If I go into work and say to manager I want you to investigate something
They will say what evidence do you have
So again I ask why evidence do you have that Mr Oliver is on purpose making decisions to cost Arsenal ?
An investigation needs to take place. It has cost us points and potentially silverware! Where are the supporters of the red card that was given to mls? Now pundits and fans from other clubs said it should not have been a red. Smh
But Man City had terrible decisions against them as well ?
So did it cost them silverware?
Oliver is always bias against Arsenal. And I think it is high time that Arsenal will tender a special report concerning this to the authority. Possibly to stop him from officiating Arsenal games. The authorities not doing anything concerning this is more dangerous.