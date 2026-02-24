Arsenal News Gooner News

Michael Owen does not think we should judge Viktor Gyokeres by just one game

Michael Owen is urging caution despite Viktor Gyokeres delivering an outstanding performance for Arsenal against Tottenham. It was an impressive display from the striker, particularly as Spurs allowed him the freedom to roam and create persistent problems throughout the contest. His movement, strength and willingness to take on defenders were evident, and he appeared far more comfortable leading the line.

Tottenham’s defensive approach differed from that of several other sides Arsenal have faced this season. The additional space afforded to Gyokeres enabled him to operate close to his optimum level, which inevitably encouraged sections of the Arsenal support to suggest that the Swedish forward has now truly arrived in the Premier League.

Encouraging Signs Against Tottenham

There are occasions when a single high-quality performance can act as a turning point for a new signing. Gyokeres’ display against Spurs may prove to be such a moment, potentially unlocking greater belief and consistency as the season progresses. Arsenal will face sterner tests in the weeks ahead, yet the striker can now approach those fixtures with enhanced confidence, having demonstrated that he can trouble a capable Premier League defence.

Equally, it is important to consider the broader context. One impressive outing does not automatically guarantee sustained excellence. The Gunners will require regular goal contributions, intelligent link-up play and resilience against varied defensive systems if Gyokeres is to cement his status as a long-term solution in attack.

Owen Calls for Measured Expectations

Owen has stressed the importance of maintaining perspective. As reported by the Metro, he said, “I like this lad in so many aspects but I think he’s got so many weaknesses as well.

“To be Arsenal’s centre forward for the long term, am I getting carried away about just one game? No I’m not, I still think the questions are out there.”

His comments reflect a balanced assessment. While Gyokeres has shown clear promise, only consistent performances across a sustained period will determine whether he can fully establish himself at Arsenal.

