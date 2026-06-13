Michael Owen explains why Arsenal should sign Man Utd star 

Michael Owen believes it would be a good deal for all parties if Arsenal add Marcus Rashford to their squad this summer, and he has explained how the Englishman could fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium.

Rashford is expected to remain at United unless he secures a move elsewhere following his loan spell at Barcelona last season. The Spanish side opted against signing him permanently, although they could reconsider if the financial terms become more favourable in the future.

Arsenal could provide the attacker with an opportunity to leave Old Trafford if he decides a fresh challenge is needed. The Gunners are expected to strengthen on the left side of their attack, particularly with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both being linked with potential departures during this transfer window.

Rashford could offer Arsenal another dimension

Rashford has already demonstrated that he possesses the pedigree and experience required to perform at the highest level. His pace, direct running and ability to contribute goals could make him an attractive option for an Arsenal side looking to take another step forward.

The England international may also be open to a move to north London, where he would have the opportunity to compete for major honours regularly. According to the Metro, Owen said: “I don’t think it’s the worst shout to be honest. I think Rashford’s first priority will be to stay at Barcelona and I think his team will be working around the clock to try to sort that one out.

“But if that doesn’t work, then of course other teams come into the fray and Arsenal could be a great option.”

Owen believes the move makes sense

Owen’s comments suggest that Arsenal could represent an appealing alternative if Rashford is unable to secure a return to Barcelona. The prospect of joining a club challenging for silverware may prove difficult for the attacker to ignore.

For Arsenal, signing a player with Rashford’s experience could strengthen their attacking options considerably. If the financial aspects of a deal can be resolved, the transfer may benefit both the player and the club ahead of another demanding campaign.

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