Michael Owen
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Michael Owen explains why he still believes slightly in Arsenal winning the title

Michael Owen on punditry duty

Michael Owen believes the Premier League title remains Arsenal’s to lose, despite the growing momentum of Manchester City in the closing stages of the season. The former striker has pointed to the challenging run of fixtures facing City as a key factor that could still influence the destination of the crown.

City have been in outstanding form in recent weeks, consistently producing high-quality performances. In contrast, Arsenal have struggled to maintain consistency, dropping points at crucial moments. A defeat to City in their upcoming league meeting could significantly damage Arsenal’s title hopes and shift the balance firmly in favour of their rivals.

Tough Fixtures Could Prove Decisive

While many observers expect City to capitalise on Arsenal’s inconsistency, Owen has highlighted that their schedule is far from straightforward. Difficult away fixtures could yet present obstacles, offering Arsenal a potential lifeline in the title race.

As reported by the Metro, Owen said, ‘I think Manchester City have got the slightly more difficult games. They’ve got Bournemouth away, they’ve got Everton away.

‘They are two tough games. However, when you look at this weekend we thought Arsenal at home to Bournemouth and City away at Chelsea.

‘Everything is pointing to City, the momentum, the record of Pep Guardiola, the experience of the players, the current form, City at home against Arsenal.

‘It’s the toss of the coin but I think Arsenal might just nick it.’’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal Must Refocus

Despite the challenges facing Manchester City, Arsenal must concentrate on improving their own performances if they are to remain in control of the title race. Dropped points have already placed them under pressure, and any further slip-ups could prove costly.

This season is still far from decided, and it would be premature to assume City will win every remaining fixture. However, Arsenal cannot rely solely on their rivals’ faltering. They must rediscover consistency and resilience, starting with avoiding defeat when they travel to the Etihad next weekend, if they are to keep their title ambitions firmly on track.

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