Michael Owen now expects Arsenal to end the season as Premier League champions, with the Gunners remaining at the top of the league table. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has assembled a squad containing some of the best players in England, and the team has been working tirelessly in pursuit of major honours.

Although Arsenal has shown some inconsistency in recent weeks, the teams below them in the table have failed to capitalise. As a result, it has become increasingly difficult to identify any side capable of toppling the Gunners. This Arsenal team may not be flawless, but it appears to be better equipped than the other clubs competing for the league title this season.

One of the most impressive aspects of Arsenal’s campaign has been their ability to win difficult matches. Their consistency in grinding out results has earned them admiration beyond their own supporters, with many neutral observers now believing that the club could finally reclaim the league crown for the first time since 2004.

Owen Backs Arsenal for the Title

Owen is among those convinced that Arsenal will go on to lift the trophy. Speaking via the Metro, he said, “I don’t think there’s anybody good enough to compete with them this season, even though I don’t think the points total is going to be that good.

“I think the only teams that could have beaten them at the start of the season were Liverpool and Manchester City, who are obviously faltering.

“So I think Arsenal certainly will have won it, but they’ve been semi-handed it.

“I think nobody’s put much pressure on them, so I think the league is nearly wrapped up.”

Arsenal’s Position at the Summit

With rivals failing to apply sustained pressure, Arsenal has maintained their position at the summit of the table. Their resilience and ability to navigate challenging fixtures have set them apart from the rest of the field. As the season progresses, belief continues to grow that Arteta’s side has what it takes to see the job through and secure the title.