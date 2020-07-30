Michael Owen give his Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final score

Michael Owen famously broke the hearts of Arsenal fans in 2001 after he came off the bench to score two goals against them in the FA Cup final, and he has just predicted that the Blues will break Arsenal’s heart again.

The former Liverpool striker regularly predicts results and he has given his opinion on the FA Cup final.

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a lot more competitive in recent months, scoring important wins over Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup and against Liverpool in the Premier League.

He has failed to help the Gunners end this season in a European place via the league table, but winning the FA Cup will give them the chance to earn yet another trophy and play in Europe this season.

However, Owen thinks that the Blues will triumph because they have a better squad than the Gunners.

He claimed that recent history also suggests that Chelsea will have the upper hand before predicting a 2-1 win for Frank Lampard’s side.

“Looking at the game this time around, I believe Chelsea have the better squad and with the Premier League table and recent history both favouring Chelsea as well, I am going for a 2-1 win to the Blues which will hand Frank Lampard his first piece of silverware as a manager,” Owen said as quoted by Mirror Sports.