Michael Owen gives his Arsenal v Leicester City prediction

Michael Owen has been impressed with how he is seeing Arsenal play in the last few weeks and expects them to beat Leicester City.

The Gunners will face the Foxes, having won all their last four matches, and some have come because of serious determination.

It is a significant sign of improvement on the inconsistent Arsenal team we saw in the first half of the campaign.

Leicester has not had the best of campaigns and they will be without Jamie Vardy for their visit to the Emirates. That will have a serious impact on their game.

Former Liverpool man, Owen, believes Leicester might be tired from playing in midweek and predicts Arsenal will earn all the points.

He said, as quoted by Football London: “Arsenal keep winning and look in firm control of that fourth placed position.

“Some of the football against Watford was superb, with the likes of [Bukayo] Saka, [Martin] Odegaard and [Gabriel] Martinelli all playing well. Saka in particular has had a brilliant season and get’s better every time I watch him.

“Leicester have won four in a row in all competitions and look to be building some momentum. They beat a decent Rennes side on Thursday, but this is obviously a step-up.

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four

“I can’t see Arsenal dropping points at the minute. Leicester might be a little tired from playing on Thursday, and I’m going for a 2-0 Arsenal win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not being involved in European and domestic cup competitions has been great for us.

Our players are resting well, and it shows in their performances when we eventually have matches to play.

The game against Leicester will not be as easy as some of our recent fixtures, but Mikel Arteta’s men have shown they can deliver when it matters and should win.

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four


