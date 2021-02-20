Michael Owen gives his opinion on Arsenal vs Man City outcome

Michael Owen has predicted a tough time for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Manchester City.

The Gunners will face a City side that has been unstoppable in their last 17 matches in all competitions and it promises to be a tough night for Mikel Arteta’s men.

It is one of the biggest games of the weekend, with other teams hoping that the Gunners can stop Pep Guardiola’s men from running away with the title.

Owen predicted the Premier League games for the weekend and insisted that the Gunners are in for a tough time.

He praised them for how they dispatched Leeds United at half time in their last match but expects City to win again as they did when both teams met in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

He said as quoted by Mirror Football: “Arsenal continued their improved form with victory at home to Leeds last Sunday. The game was over by half-time, although the Gunners were a little complacent in the second half when conceding two goals.

“Manchester City continued their ruthless run of form winning away at Goodison Park midweek.

“The Citizens are steam-rolling all before them at the minute, and with a win in the cup already under their belts at the Emirates this season, I think they’ll have too much for the home side once again.”

Arsenal’s hope of making the European places is already faint and dropping more points against City will make life harder for them.