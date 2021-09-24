Michael Owen gives his prediction for the north London derby

Michael Owen has predicted that Arsenal will continue their fine run of form and earn a win over Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend.

The Gunners have won their last two league matches to recover well from three defeats from their opening three league games.

That start to the campaign was completely opposite to that of Tottenham who won their opening three league matches to go top of the league table.

The fortunes of both clubs have since reversed with Spurs now on a two-game losing streak ahead of this match.

Arsenal could topple their rivals on the league table if they can score around four unanswered goals, but it will be easier said than done.

Mikel Arteta’s side won their Carabao Cup game against AFC Wimbledon in midweek to enter this fixture on a three-game winning streak in all competitions.

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker, Owen believes the Gunners will earn a fourth consecutive win on Sunday.

“Arsenal have won two in a row; Spurs have lost two in a row,” said Owen as quoted by Mirror Football.

“For that reason, I’m going to side with the Gunners here and predict a 2-1 home win.”