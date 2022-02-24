Michael Owen gives his prediction on Arsenal v Wolves game

Former Liverpool star, Michael Owen believes Arsenal and Wolves will play out a draw when both clubs face each other this evening.

The Gunners will face the same opponents for the second time in weeks after beating the Midlands side 1-0 at Molineux.

This game gives Bruno Lage’s side the chance to avenge that loss, and it could be a close-run thing.

Wolves are battling for a place in the European spots, and they have unexpectedly done well in this campaign.

Arsenal is on course to finish this season inside the top four, but they need to win as many matches as possible, including this one.

Owen believes both clubs are impressive in how they play, and he predicts the game would end in a goalless draw.

He said via Mirror Football: “Arsenal’s games are rarely high-scoring but they could do with more attacking threat. I do see a lot of improvement in this side at the back though, they’ve got a good platform there.

“Wolves’ top-four hopes probably rest on getting at least something from this game.

“Both sides will be desperate to not lose this game. I don’t think we will see a lot of goals at the Emirates, I actually think we’ll see a goalless draw!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wolves have always been tough opponents for Arsenal to face, and they will not make things easy for the Gunners in this game.

They are a well-drilled side, but they could tell from the reverse fixture that Arsenal is also a solid team to face.

Mikel Arteta’s men are hard to break down and know how to take their few chances in their matches. That will be pivotal to how they play in this game.