Michael Owen gives his reaction to Gyokeres performance against Spurs

Michael Owen on punditry duty

Every new signing requires a moment when they produce a standout performance, a display that can define their start at a new club, and for Viktor Gyokeres, that moment appears to have arrived.

The striker joined Arsenal in the summer as one of the most expensive forwards in the world, with the Gunners negotiating a deal with Sporting Club that took considerable time to finalise. Gyokeres had been prolific in Portugal, scoring the most goals in Europe last term and netting almost 100 times across two seasons at the Portuguese club. It was this remarkable record that drew interest from some of the biggest teams worldwide, with Arsenal ultimately securing his signature.

High Expectations and Early Struggles

Arsenal believed they had secured a major coup in the transfer market, and supporters hoped he would replicate his prolific scoring form from Portugal. However, that expectation proved difficult to meet. Gyokeres struggled to find the back of the net consistently, contributing to Arsenal’s challenges in winning certain fixtures this season. The initial period of adaptation highlighted the difficulties of transitioning to the Premier League, even for a forward of his calibre.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Breakthrough Against Tottenham

That changed in the North London Derby, where Gyokeres scored a brace and earned the Man of the Match award, signalling a potential turning point. His performance demonstrated composure, movement and finishing that had been glimpsed but not consistently delivered until now.

Michael Owen, reflecting on the game, highlighted the significance of this display. As reported by Premier League Productions, he said:

“I feel this is his big performance of the season, it’s taken a little time coming. That’s him into double figures in the Premier League now.”

Gyokeres’ display against Tottenham may mark the beginning of a more consistent period in front of goal, offering Arsenal both confidence and firepower at a crucial stage of the campaign.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
