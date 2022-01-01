Michael Owen has his say after Arsenal defeat against Man City

Michael Owen says Arsenal has improved and was unlucky to lose 2-1 to Manchester City this afternoon.

The Gunners gave the Premier League leaders a proper fight in the fixture before eventually losing the match, no thanks to some poor decision making by Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Fans would have been impressed by the overall performance of the team, especially in the first half, and Owen liked what he saw.

After the game, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker praised the Gunners for the progress they have made and said there were unlucky to be the losing side.

He tweeted: “Huge progress from Arsenal lately. So unlucky not to get anything out of the game. Couple of tough decisions to take and a couple of silly mistakes they need to learn from.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal showed a lot of character in this match and it has been a while since they have done this well against a top opponent, despite the defeat.

If we perform this well against lesser opponents, we can end this season as high as possible on the league table.

Hopefully, the team will learn from the silly mistakes it made on the pitch today and do better in future games.