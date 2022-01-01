Michael Owen has his say after Arsenal defeat against Man City

Michael Owen says Arsenal has improved and was unlucky to lose 2-1 to Manchester City this afternoon.
The Gunners gave the Premier League leaders a proper fight in the fixture before eventually losing the match, no thanks to some poor decision making by Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes.
Fans would have been impressed by the overall performance of the team, especially in the first half, and Owen liked what he saw.
After the game, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker praised the Gunners for the progress they have made and said there were unlucky to be the losing side.
He tweeted: “Huge progress from Arsenal lately. So unlucky not to get anything out of the game. Couple of tough decisions to take and a couple of silly mistakes they need to learn from.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal showed a lot of character in this match and it has been a while since they have done this well against a top opponent, despite the defeat.
If we perform this well against lesser opponents, we can end this season as high as possible on the league table.
Hopefully, the team will learn from the silly mistakes it made on the pitch today and do better in future games.
This reminds me of the days Arsenal used to play Barcelona under Guardiola and we always get robbed. The person in charge of VAR should be investigated as well. We had a penalty earlier but he refused to tell the referee to check the monitor. #SayNoToMatchFixing
“Tough decisions” or “predudiced decisions”. Scam.
However heartbreaking and unlucky- as in ROBBED- that we were, the broader picture after this magnificent performance and better than most Gooners expected if they were to be totally honest, shows how much better we now are than almost any Gooner much have realised. We competed with and should have beaten probably the very best club side in the world, but for the ref and VAR.
Yes, two of our players showed their frailties in the heat of battle but we all know in our hearts this was the best perf by a very long way under MA and probably under Emery too.
We have shown we can play at this level and we will not meet City again this season (unless in the FA CUP). There is no longer a single PREM team we need fear this season and we can and probably will now go on a long unbeaten run in the next four months in the Prem.
I predict a fourth place finish and even possibly higher, if CHELSEA CONTINUE TO SLIP UP. We must now have a very serious chance in the Carabao Cup too.
Our remaining fixtures overall are now less difficult than both Spuds and United, which is a key point to consider.
Man City will know they got out of jail today, but despite the defeat a weight has been removed from the shoulders of our players, who will at last realise that they can compete with City.Mentally they will take a lot from the match, it’s just a pity Partey will not be available against Spurs as he was excellent today.
Arsenal are much better than I expected….I was hoping we win but wouldn’t bet on it….now I would……..we can beat all the teams below us…just need to be consistent……