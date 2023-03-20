Michael Owen heaps praise on Arsenal defender

Michael Owen has praised Arsenal’s defender Ben White after the Englishman delivered another fine performance in the game against Crystal Palace.

White has been superb since he became the club’s first-choice right-back at the start of this campaign.

Although he was signed to play as a centre-back, the former Brighton man has done very well as a right-back so far.

Arsenal is having a great season and White is one of their best contributors after forming a bond with Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

In the game against Palace, he did well to set the attacker up for one of his goals, which impressed Owen.

The former Liverpool man said via The Daily Mail:

‘That partnership was particularly impressive,’ Owen told Premier League Productions. ‘That combination play is very important for Arsenal.

‘Ben White gets forward, he links the play and has the pace to get back when he needs to.

‘There was a lovely moment towards the end of the game where he made a tackle and was celebrating. I feel he’s a bit of a underrated player for Arsenal at the moment.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White seems like one of the most underrated members of our squad and continues to prove he will be a good buy.

His ability to fill in at right-back made him an instant hit, but he still has so much improvement to do and we do not expect him to rest on his laurels now.

