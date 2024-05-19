Michael Owen insists Arsenal did their best but difference was Man City’s brilliance

Michael Owen insists it was the brilliance of Manchester City that made the difference in the Premier League title race this season, not that Arsenal did not do their part.

The Gunners were the second-best team in the Premier League for most of this season and proved to be unstoppable until the final week.

After Liverpool, they have become the main challengers to the Citizens over the last two seasons, and Mikel Arteta’s side is now eager to overtake Pep Guardiola’s City.

It seemed that would happen this term, and Arsenal came very close to becoming the champions of England for the first time in twenty years.

It never happened, but it should have happened because the Gunners did their best, reckons Owen.

He said, on Premier League Productions:

“[For Arsenal] to put in them numbers and still not win the league, it just goes to show just how good Man City are. I’ve looked so many times at the remaining fixtures and thought ‘there’ll be a slip-up there maybe,’ they just don’t slip up. As soon as the pressure cranks up, as soon as we call it ‘the run-in,’ they go into overdrive, they’ve got gears.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a brilliant season in this campaign and our boys deserve a lot of credit for the way they have performed this term.

It was not good enough, but it was a fantastic effort from them and it might be more than enough to win the league next season.