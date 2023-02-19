Michael Owen insists we should not forget Manchester United in the title race

Michael Owen has warned against thinking Arsenal and Manchester City are the only clubs in the Premier League title race.

City and Arsenal have taken turns sitting atop the league table in the last few weeks, but as both clubs struggled, United have been making up ground with the league leaders.

They could be just three points behind City after today’s games, which means they should also be considered one of the challengers.

But most fans and pundits have focused on the battle between the top two. Owen said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

“Nobody is mentioning Manchester United. Manchester City are involved.

“But if Manchester United win their game in hand, they are only three points behind City. So you cannot rule anything out at the moment, but you have to say that Arsenal are in the driver’s seat.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Erik Ten Hag has made United one of the toughest clubs to play against this season, which has helped them deliver some terrific performances.

They clearly are close to the top and could finish inside the top two if the sides above them continue to drop points.

But we do not have to bother about them. Instead, we should focus on winning as many matches as possible.

