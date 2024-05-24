Michael Owen names only one Arsenal star in his England starting XI for Euro 2024

Arsenal has some of the best England players in their current squad, and we know at least two who can start for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Mikel Arteta’s side just finished the Premier League season only two points behind the champions, Manchester City.

This shows that they have some of the best players in every position in their squad, and the Arsenal stars should be starters for their countries at Euro 2024.

Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka are expected to make the final England squad for the competition.

Rice and Saka should easily be in England’s starting XI for the games in Germany, but Michael Owen picked only Rice in his preferred starting XI for England.

The former striker was speaking on TNT and said:

‘So I go, Pickford in goal. Kyle Walker at right-back. Luke Shaw at left-back, if he’s fit. John Stones and Harry Maguire at centre-half.

‘Declan Rice as the six. Foden and Bellingham in-front of him. I’ve got to find a place for Cole Palmer.

‘I’d put Palmer as my right-sider. I’m going to put Anthony Gordon as my left-sider. And Harry Kane up front’.

This caused a lot of disagreement on X, with most fans wondering why England would start Gordon over Saka, at least one supporter said decisions like this is why England cannot win a major tournament.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone in England will start Saka over Gordon, and we expect Southgate to pick the Gunners star over the Newcastle man.