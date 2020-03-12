Michael Owen names the Arsenal youngsters who can follow in the footsteps of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Michael Owen confident Arsenal are getting it right with their youngsters.

Michael Owen reckons that Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah can develop to become proper players that can score the goals that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been scoring for the team.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s main goal provider since he joined the team and he has been scoring over 20 goals per full season he has played for them.

The club captain, however, has less than two seasons left on his current deal and the Gunners are struggling to get him to sign a new deal.

Michael Owen however, reckons that Arsenal has the talents in their side that they can develop to replace the former Borussia Dortmund man.

The former Liverpool striker claims that Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah have the talent to go on and become one of the best strikers in England and score more than 20 goals per season for the Gunners.

The ex-England international told Premier League Productions as quoted by the Express: “I think they’ve got a nice little thing going under Arteta. They’ve got a nice blend as well.

“They’re bringing a few young players through, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli scoring goals as well.

“You never know, one of those two lads up front could turn into proper players and be like him [Aubameyang] scoring 20-plus goals a season and they’re worth their weight in gold.

“If you can unearth one of those from your academy, it’s a massive bonus.

“Times are looking good, they’re still miles off it don’t get me wrong, but there are signs for the first sign in a long time that Arteta is starting to get a tune out of them.”

Arsenal will be hoping that both players develop well enough to fulfil their potential and hopefully match the exploits of Aubameyang.