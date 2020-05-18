Michael Owen pays huge compliment to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Owen has named his top three Premier League strikers ever.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is in the top three best Premier League strikers ever, according to Michael Owen.

Discussing the top forwards to play at this level, the former Liverpool and England star put Henry and Alan Shearer as his top two, well ahead of the rest, with Luis Suarez in third place.

Of course, for Arsenal fans it’s obvious that Henry is probably the greatest player in our history, but it’s always nice to hear neutrals appreciate his talents as well.

Shearer is the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League by some way, with a record that may never be broken, so for Henry to be ranked alongside him is great praise indeed.

“My all-time top three Premier League strikers?” Owen told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by the Metro.

“You’d have to say Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the stand-out two.

“And then, in terms of absolute quality and players I’ve enjoyed watching, I thought Luis Suarez was out of this world at Liverpool.

“He’s in the top-three for me but Shearer and Henry are way ahead of everyone else.”

Henry scored 228 goals for the Gunners over two spells, and formed part of the 2003/04 Invincibles side, helping the club complete an historic 49-game unbeaten run in the English top flight.