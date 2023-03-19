Michael Owen praises Gabriel Martinelli for bouncing back after his penalty miss

Former Liverpool man Michael Owen has admitted he loves Gabriel Martinelli after the attacker’s goal and overall performance in Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Crystal Palace today.

Martinelli has emerged as one of the finest players in the Premier League this season and his performances are helping Arsenal get closer to winning the Premier League.

The Gunners did not start the season as favourites, but they are now one of the clubs to beat and sit eight points clear of Manchester City.

Before they opened that point gap, they had to beat Palace, and Martinelli was among the goal-scorers.

Speaking about his goal, Owen said via HITC:

“He has got such pace. This is a great goal. I think that’s such a good finish. I like this lad. It’s one way to bounce back (after his penalty miss).

He added: “This is an unbelievable finish. The finish was beautiful. I love how he takes two quick touches in succession. He is almost at full speed within two or three strides. He’s a very quick and explosive player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been one of our best players in this campaign and his form is one reason we continue to do well.

It is great to see him score goals because he deserves it and we can be confident that if other goal-scorers do not find the back of the net, he will.

Owen now understands why we love the attacker so much and love to have him on our team.