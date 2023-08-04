Michael Owen predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has predicted the final Premier League standings for next season and seems to think highly of Arsenal.

The Gunners ended the last campaign in second position and may have won the Premier League if they did not suffer a late-season collapse.

The club wants to build on that and has bolstered its squad with some very fine players.

They would be confident that the likes of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice will help them improve their performance in the next campaign.

Manchester City remains the overwhelming favourite to win the league after their superb form in all competitions last season.

However, the real battle is among the clubs that will finish inside the top four and Owen predicts that Arsenal will finish in the second position again.

The ex- striker’s top four, as revealed by the Daily Mail is:

Manchester City Arsenal Liverpool Manchester United

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done well on the transfer front and should comfortably challenge for the league title again.

However, we do not expect the season to be easier than the last one because most clubs now consider us a top side and will be serious about any game they will face us.

