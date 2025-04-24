Michael Owen puts some blame on another Arsenal player for Saliba’s mistake

William Saliba made a rare error that proved costly as Arsenal were held to a frustrating draw by Crystal Palace last night. The French defender, who is usually one of the most reliable players in Mikel Arteta’s backline, was at fault for Palace’s equaliser, allowing Jean-Philippe Mateta to pounce and punish the Gunners.

Up to that point, Saliba had been having a solid game. His positioning, reading of the play, and composure on the ball had once again been on display, which is exactly what Arsenal fans have come to expect from him. However, just like in the Champions League clash against Real Madrid, where he was caught off guard by Vinicius Junior, Saliba’s lapse in concentration at a key moment proved decisive.

His mistake has opened up debate around whether teams are starting to figure him out and specifically target him in pressure situations. Given how dominant he has been since returning from injury, this recent blip in form could be something opponents look to exploit more aggressively in upcoming matches.

Despite the criticism, former England striker Michael Owen believes the goal was not entirely Saliba’s fault. The Liverpool legend pointed fingers at Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who he felt was poorly positioned during the buildup to the goal. Speaking on the incident, Owen argued that Raya’s aggressive style and positioning contributed to the defensive breakdown. He told the Daily Mail that while Raya is known for taking big angles to support his defenders, there are moments when he needs to readjust quickly and drop back.

Owen said, “Everybody knows Raya takes big angles. But once the angle is a closed one, once Saliba is about to go wide to Timber or potentially cut back inside, Raya should be sprinting back to make his new angle just in case he comes back. He was never, ever going to be in the game, and I feel sorry for Saliba because all he does is make one mistake in many ways.”

It is clear that both players shared some responsibility for the goal, but in the end, Saliba will be the one who feels the sting the most. Defenders are always judged harshly for mistakes, especially when they directly lead to goals, and Saliba will know he has to be sharper in those moments going forward. Raya’s sweeping style is meant to help the team play out from the back, but when it backfires, the consequences can be severe.

Saliba has enough quality and experience to bounce back, but these moments of uncertainty must be ironed out quickly. As for Raya, he also needs to reassess his positioning and make sure he is in the best possible place to help his defenders when they are under pressure.