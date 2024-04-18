Michael Owen recommends three players who can improve Arsenal

Former Liverpool player Michael Owen has recommended three new signings to improve the current Arsenal team after the Gunners dropped points in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side is still in the race, but they are now behind Manchester City, making it harder for them to win the title.

However, Arsenal has been making progress over the last two seasons and they will want to maintain that momentum in the next campaign.

To stay at this level and win the league, they have to improve their squad further and Owen has recommended three players who can make them better.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“He (Olie Watkins) is a player who is getting better and better year on year.

“He’s the type of player who could go into the Arsenal team, whether or not they can buy him is another thing.

“There are a lot of players in the Premier League at the moment who would probably be an upgrade on what Arsenal have right now.

“You’re looking at [Alexander] Isak up at Newcastle, maybe Ivan Toney at Brentford and Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to make new signings to improve our group and they have to be the right players who will instantly take us to the next level.

The players Owen has recommended are all very good strikers who have proven to be important contributors to their clubs in the Premier League so far.

