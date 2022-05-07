Michael Owen reviews Leeds v Arsenal and sees just one outcome

Michael Owen believes Arsenal will secure a win against Leeds United this weekend and continue their push for a top-four finish.

The Gunners are battling Tottenham for the last Champions League spot before this season finishes.

They could also catch up with Chelsea if they keep winning as the Blues continue to struggle for form.

Leeds is fighting for their Premier League safety, and they would be determined to win their remaining matches of the season.

This means they will head into this game intent on collecting three points.

But Arsenal has faced bigger opponents recently and won after their victories against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham.

Former Liverpool man, Owen predicts they will earn all the points against Leeds as well.

He said as quoted by The Sport Review: “It wasn’t a dominant win against West Ham last week, but Mikel Arteta won’t care one bit.

“That’s three massive wins in a row, and the that fourth position is looking more and more likely. With Spurs facing that tough trip to Anfield, this is a huge opportunity for Arsenal to pull away from them.

“A few weeks ago, I thought Leeds were safe. Now, I’m not so sure! With Burnley and Everton picking up some huge wins in recent weeks, the pressure is back on Jesse Marsch’s side. The performance against City wasn’t great, they’ll need an improvement here.

“Arsenal have the habit of unexpectedly dropping points, but I can’t see that here. I’m saying 2-0 to Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leeds will not be easy pickings, considering that their future in the English topflight is at stake.

However, we have mastered winning games against unfancied opponents and that should carry us through this game.

With Tottenham travelling to Anfield, we cannot miss the chance to earn a huge win in this game.

