Michael Owen says it’s time to take Arsenal seriously in the title race

Former Liverpool man Michael Owen believes with four points between them and Manchester City, now is the time to consider Arsenal title challengers.

The Gunners have made a stunning start to this season, and they have been the best club in the Premier League so far.

They have won nine of their opening ten matches, and their recent wins against Liverpool and Tottenham showed they mean business.

Their hardest game so far was arguably the match against Leeds United yesterday, but they still secured all the points in a 1-0 win.

They would feel lucky to have earned the points, but City didn’t have that much luck in their own fixture.

They lost to Liverpool at Anfield, as the Reds stopped Erling Haaland from scoring, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk in dominant form.

That defeat of the champions means Arsenal is now four points clear and Owen says it was at a similar stage Leicester City started believing when the Foxes won the league.

He told the Premier League Productions:

“Possibly after today people will be thinking ‘hang on, four points is a nice little cushion.

“I cast my mind back to Leicester and it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise like the Leicester season but I do cast my mind back to when Leicester went four points clear and ‘it’s only Leicester, they won’t win it’, or whatever.

“Arsenal have got a lot more ability than that team and I do think if they continue like this for the next three, four, five games, if they continue winning, then all of a sudden people will be thinking ‘wow, they are the real deal, they are the biggest thorn in the side of Manchester City maybe’.”

Beating Leeds was hard, but we showed dominant character to earn that victory, which is an attribute of great teams.

Now we must show that remarkable form in our next few matches to keep the gap between us and others if we seriously want to end this season with the title.

