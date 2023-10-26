Michael Owen says there is only one thing can stop Arsenal winning the Champions League

Arsenal prove they can compete in the Champions League with each game they play, but what stands in their way of winning it?
Arsenal picked up their second Champions League victory of the season on Tuesday night, defeating Sevilla 2-1 at home. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored for the Gunners.
Arsenal now leads Group B with 6 points, and if you were hoping they’d win the Champions League, the signs are positive; there’s every reason to believe they’ll win the group and progress to the knockouts.
There is still a lot of work to be done for Arsenal to win the group. Nonetheless, Michael Owen believes the Gunners are among the best three clubs in Europe in terms of skill. He believes they might be the team to challenge Manchester City in their attempt to defend their Champions League title.
Owen believes Arsenal are good technically and tactically, but notes that their lack of experience in the Champions League, having missed playing it for a number of years, could be the one thing that holds them back in their title ambitions.
“I think this Arsenal team on ability, on what they do week-to-week, are one of, if not Manchester City’s, biggest challenge in this competition. I think they’re that good,” Owen told TNT Sports, as transcribed by Eurosport.
“But the problem is, and as Man City have shown, the very good teams in the league, if it’s your first time in the competition, it can take you a long time to understand it. To get past these experienced teams, I think that’s what Arsenal might find this season.
“On ability, I think they’re the second or third-best team in it. But can I see them go all the way based on this inexperience? It’s a massive ask, but they’re good enough, ability-wise.”
So, do you think Arsenal can defy the odds and reach the Champions League final and win it at Wembley on June 1st? I do!
If we add Ivan tony o any other top striker in Jan n keeping partey fit wit rice n saliba I say yes we can
Real Madrid, Bayern, Man City, Barcelona are ahead of us. So we are the 5th best team.
I will say both Barca and Man City will find it hard to beat arsenal,we have played both one in the league and the other in pre season and both were wins Bercelonas current defence isn’t the greatest and the forward line isn’t that good except for maybe Lewandowsky but will find it though to get past Saliba and Gabriel.When it comes to man city player by player we can easily match them you saw them against us in the league which we won by the way.
Only man city but we are on par with madrid but arsenal can edge them out
Michael Owen says inexperience, Man City and maybe unidentified second-best team can stop Arsenal winning the the Champions League
It is for this reason why the gaffer was shock to find a young German International with champions league experience like Havertz available.
I totally take your point. Whether Jorghino or Havertz are right for Arsenal is up for debate but both have tasted CL success and bring that experience with them
The phenomenon of ucl you don’t win the ucl in your first final arsenal could have won it long time ago if they have invested in the team but they didn’t as Chelsea and man city have proved maybe spurs will won it before arsenal. Looking at how Madrid won their last champions league they were not among the best teams but they won it. Liverpool, man city, psg are ahead of them but they defy all odd. Football itself is a phenomenon is not what you wish or what you think that will always happens
The best teams blossom at sqeaky bum time. Now is just sparing.
Yes of course arsenal can make it and reach the final if we don’t keep using David Raya as our number one keeper
Porto with Jose Morinho were greenhorns when they won it. We can too.
But for now, I think we should cool all talk about winning the CL , or even the PL for that matter, and just focus on doing well game after game
Do not compare arsenal with Porto weren’t underdogs were at per with those so called big guns were big guns ourselves so I think arsenal have the ability to win it
If the team is injury free & continue to perform @ that highest level of play as desplayed against Savillia that possibility of winning it for the first time is there. Up Gunners.