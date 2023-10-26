Michael Owen says there is only one thing can stop Arsenal winning the Champions League

Arsenal prove they can compete in the Champions League with each game they play, but what stands in their way of winning it?

Arsenal picked up their second Champions League victory of the season on Tuesday night, defeating Sevilla 2-1 at home. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored for the Gunners.

Arsenal now leads Group B with 6 points, and if you were hoping they’d win the Champions League, the signs are positive; there’s every reason to believe they’ll win the group and progress to the knockouts.

There is still a lot of work to be done for Arsenal to win the group. Nonetheless, Michael Owen believes the Gunners are among the best three clubs in Europe in terms of skill. He believes they might be the team to challenge Manchester City in their attempt to defend their Champions League title.

Owen believes Arsenal are good technically and tactically, but notes that their lack of experience in the Champions League, having missed playing it for a number of years, could be the one thing that holds them back in their title ambitions.

“I think this Arsenal team on ability, on what they do week-to-week, are one of, if not Manchester City’s, biggest challenge in this competition. I think they’re that good,” Owen told TNT Sports, as transcribed by Eurosport.

“But the problem is, and as Man City have shown, the very good teams in the league, if it’s your first time in the competition, it can take you a long time to understand it. To get past these experienced teams, I think that’s what Arsenal might find this season.

“On ability, I think they’re the second or third-best team in it. But can I see them go all the way based on this inexperience? It’s a massive ask, but they’re good enough, ability-wise.”

So, do you think Arsenal can defy the odds and reach the Champions League final and win it at Wembley on June 1st? I do!

Sam P

——————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…