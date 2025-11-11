Michael Owen still doesn’t think Arsenal will drop too many points this season

Michael Owen believes Arsenal will continue to be strong contenders in the Premier League title race, despite their recent dropped points against Sunderland. The Gunners have encountered several challenging fixtures this season, yet they have managed to navigate these hurdles successfully, which contributed to expectations that they would overcome Sunderland as well. However, the home side proved to be in excellent form, having at one point occupied second place in the league standings, making the fixture a stern test for Mikel Arteta’s team.

According to Metro Sport, Owen remains confident that Arsenal are unlikely to drop many points moving forward. He acknowledges that Liverpool and Manchester City remain formidable opponents, and if all three teams perform at their peak, Arsenal may still be slightly behind in overall quality. Nevertheless, Owen highlights the efficiency and consistency of the Gunners as reasons to believe they will maintain their challenge for the title.

Arsenal’s Efficiency and Consistency

Owen emphasises that Arsenal’s style of play allows them to remain competitive even under pressure. Leading the league comes with added expectations and scrutiny, yet the Gunners have demonstrated the capacity to manage such challenges effectively. Their ability to control matches, maintain discipline, and convert opportunities efficiently has set them apart from many of their rivals.

The recent draw against Sunderland, while disappointing for some fans, is unlikely to derail Arsenal’s ambitions. Owen points out that the team’s systematic approach and resilience make it difficult for them to lose points consistently. Even in games where they face well-organised opposition, their tactical cohesion and work ethic ensure they remain in contention.

Outlook for the Title Race

While other clubs may have moments of superiority, Arsenal’s overall efficiency gives them a strong foundation for sustaining a title challenge. Owen said, “I can’t see them dropping too many points because they’re very efficient. Leading the race brings its own pressure but the way they play, they’re so efficient.” His comments underline the belief that Arsenal’s current squad, under Arteta’s guidance, possesses the structure and discipline required to compete for the Premier League crown, despite occasional obstacles along the way.

As the season progresses, maintaining this level of performance will be crucial. Owen’s assessment suggests that Arsenal have the tools to handle pressure, overcome setbacks, and continue to accumulate points in pursuit of the league title.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

