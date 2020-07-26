Michael Owen tips Arsenal to beat Watford – but not by much

It is becoming a standing joke that the ex-Liverpool legend Michael Owen is not a big Arsenal fan, and regularly tips us to get beaten (sadly he has been right quite a few times in the last few years), but for our last game of the season, against lowly Watford, he does actually think the Gunners will win the game to end the season on a high.

“Arsenal were hugely disappointing in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday night and, with qualification to the Europa League via the Premier League no longer an option, their minds will undoubtedly be on the FA Cup final to come,” Owen said in his blog at BetVictor.

“Watford surprisingly sacked Nigel Pearson as their manager after their 3-1 defeat away at West Ham on Friday and were then walloped by Manchester City in their next game. That ruined their goal difference advantage over their relegation rivals and dropped them back into the relegation zone.

“Suddenly, things look very bleak indeed for the Hornets, and a win is the least they look likely to need if they are to stand any chance of surviving the drop.

“I expect to see a much-improved performance from Arsenal in this one and I’m going for a 2-1 win to Mikel Arteta’s men which will bring an end to Watford’s five year stay in the Premier League.”

To be fair, it’s not such a hard call, with Watford having sacked their manager as they plummeted down the table, and the Hornets only scoring in one of their last six games against Arsenal. Of course the Aston Villa defeat was away from home, whereas our form at the Emirates has been far, far better with 8 games undefeated since the New Year (6W 2D), compared to Watford’s 8 games without winning away from home (7L 1D).

On paper, this should be a doddle for Arsenal, but this game will be played on grass!