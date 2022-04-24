Michael Thomas thinks Nunez is the perfect striker for Arteta – but can we afford him?

Arsenal are clearly in need of a new striker that fits into Mikel Arteta’s tactical system, and unless Eddie Nketiah finally decides to sign a contract extension, we will need two new players to play up front.

All the latest rumours seem to indicate that Gabriel Jesus will be Arteta’s number one target, but who could be the second name on Arsenal’s list?

I personally like the idea of bringing in the Dutch international Cody Gakpo, who at 22 has lots of time to learn how to adapt to the Premier League and become our back up striker until he settles in, but the Arsenal legend Michael Thomas thinks that the Gunners should go for the (also 22) Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who is pretty close to being the finished product already.

Thomas told CaughOffside: “Darwin Nunez has put in some really strong performances in the Champions League this year and he will be a great addition for any club,”

“He is strong, good with his feet and has that Erling Haaland-like instinct in front of goal.

“He would be the perfect number 9 for Arsenal, but if we do not get top four then I think it will be hard to acquire him. All the top teams have now seen what he can do on the biggest stage now.

“It all hangs in the balance but there is going to be a lot of movement from clubs this summer, and I could see him ending up at Bayern Munich should Robert Lewandowski leave.”

To be honest, even if Arsenal get Top Four, I could easily see Nunez moving to a club that is practically guaranteed trophies, and we could not compete with Bayern Munich in that respect. Also the EPL Champion contenders Liverpool are also rumoured to be very keen. If there is a bidding war, Nunez would probably cost even more than both Jesus and Gakpo put together, and although I believe he would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s revolution, I just can’t see him coming to the Emirates, especially as he may end up as a backup to Gabriel Jesus.

Can You?

