Michael Thomas tips Charlie Patino to be the next Hale End graduate to star for Arsenal

Arsenal have been having great success with our Hale End graduates lately, with both Saka and Smith-Rowe pulling up trees for the first team and Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah also included in the squad after being brought through the system.

The latest youngster to make an appearance for Arteta’s side is Charlie Patino, who came on for the last ten minutes of Arsenal’s 5-1 League Cup win over Sunderland, and capped off a dream debut by scoring our last goal of the game.

The Arsenal legend Michael Thomas is certain that the 18 year-old is set to follow in Saka and Smith-Rowe’s footsteps in their rise to stardom. Thomas told CaughtOffside: “He has been really impressive in the way he controls games at the youth ages for some time now.

“I have seen him a fair bit and he always leaves me with a sense of a footballer above the age bracket he’s playing in.

“He is 100% a player I expect Arsenal fans to see a lot more of in the future. He has a manager that trusts young players which is always helpful and the path is clear, as seen with the likes of Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.”

Arsenal also have many other exciting prospects in the likes of Miguel Azeez, Daniel Ballard and Tyreece John-Jules who should all return from loan in the summer, and players like Mika Biereth, Salah-Eddine and Tim Akinola who are still playing with the U23s.

The future is bright, the future is Red & White!

